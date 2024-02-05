Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,102 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $22,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.31. 6,810,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,025,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.94 and its 200-day moving average is $148.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

