Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $30.07 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,151,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,799 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $30,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,977 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $40,986,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,007,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,295. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

