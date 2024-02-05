Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,610 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 0.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Caesars Entertainment worth $48,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,676,000 after purchasing an additional 224,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,465,000 after buying an additional 676,512 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,818,000 after buying an additional 329,604 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,099,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.3 %

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.85. 2,081,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.85. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87.

Insider Activity

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.