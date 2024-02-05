Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $44.96 Million Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,456 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $44,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 885,484.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,582 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,743,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,347,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,241,000 after buying an additional 630,527 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 768,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after buying an additional 539,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,199,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after buying an additional 309,442 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $41.97. 344,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,834. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

