Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $36.51 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.99% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $36,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.32. 232,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,836. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

