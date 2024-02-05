SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Down 6.3%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.17. 3,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 29,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

SecureWorks Stock Down 7.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $612.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $89.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 590,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 13,649 shares of company stock valued at $89,259 over the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in SecureWorks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,362,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in SecureWorks by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 120,617 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 843,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 135,589 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 744,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

