ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Price Up 3.4%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 213,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 280,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $777.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.38). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

