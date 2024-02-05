Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Up 4.1%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 446,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,170,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.
Wheels Up Experience Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.80. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 315.49%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience
About Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wheels Up Experience
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.