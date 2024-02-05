Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Up 4.1%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 446,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,170,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.80. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 315.49%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UP. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

