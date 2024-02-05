Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,646,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 964,728 shares.The stock last traded at $33.26 and had previously closed at $32.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KYMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.23.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 357.47% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.