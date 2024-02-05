Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Up to $14.21

Shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $14.68. Vitru shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 1,237 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $485.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.99 million for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vitru Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru in the second quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitru by 223.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vitru by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitru by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

