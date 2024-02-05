Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Up to $14.21

Shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $14.68. Vitru shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 1,237 shares.
Vitru Stock Up 1.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $485.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.99 million for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vitru Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitru
Vitru Company Profile
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.
