Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.84

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.84 and last traded at $65.84, with a volume of 156658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACLX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Arcellx Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $419,941.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,066.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $987,066.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

