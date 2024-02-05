iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 175,736 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 285% from the previous session’s volume of 45,612 shares.The stock last traded at $66.21 and had previously closed at $66.86.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
