iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 175,736 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 285% from the previous session’s volume of 45,612 shares.The stock last traded at $66.21 and had previously closed at $66.86.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 76,644 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 423.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

