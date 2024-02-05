UBS Group Boosts Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $21.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.79. 1,054,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $200,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,706 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 23.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $155,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,893 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,877,634 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 21.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,554,249 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after purchasing an additional 444,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

