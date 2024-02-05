WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 175,874 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 71,510 shares.The stock last traded at $36.57 and had previously closed at $36.64.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $614.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10,127.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

