Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $360.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $415.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.50.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $15.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $304.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.46. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $303.76 and a 1-year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 35.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Charter Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,200,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Charter Communications by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California First Leasing Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

