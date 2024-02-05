Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Up 4.2%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $46.65. Approximately 430,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 985,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Biohaven by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,402,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Biohaven by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

