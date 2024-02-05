Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Down 6%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 217,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 533,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLRS

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 6.3 %

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.