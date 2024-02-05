Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.85

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 290479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Enterprise Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$42.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.43 million for the quarter. Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 17.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.049375 EPS for the current year.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

