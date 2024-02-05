Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $190.00 at UBS Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.36.

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $148.04.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

