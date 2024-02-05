UBS Group Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $18.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s previous close.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,265,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,428. V.F. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 295.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $61,088,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

