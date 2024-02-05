Everbridge’s (EVBG) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVBG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Everbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.60 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Everbridge

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,524,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,931. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,358 shares of company stock valued at $353,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.