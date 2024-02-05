Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,642,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,043 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $76,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.50. 190,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.07. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.
About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
