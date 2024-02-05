Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,288 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,340 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 2.0% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Palo Alto Networks worth $114,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $535,923,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $342.27. 1,601,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.11 and a 1 year high of $350.60. The company has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.