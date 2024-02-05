Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $210.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,075,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $210,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,290 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,271,000 after purchasing an additional 339,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $288,590,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,929. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $82.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

