Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,592,000 after acquiring an additional 450,366 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after buying an additional 325,730 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,901,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,086,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 229,590 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.98. The stock had a trading volume of 187,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.57 and a 52 week high of $83.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.87.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

