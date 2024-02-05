Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,516 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,775,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $10,167,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PH stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $509.73. The company had a trading volume of 487,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,638. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $300.86 and a twelve month high of $514.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.10.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.93.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

