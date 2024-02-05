Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $672,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,747 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.23. 2,330,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.32%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

