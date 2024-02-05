Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,823 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.