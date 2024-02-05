Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,463,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $38.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.37. 6,371,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,820. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.82 and its 200-day moving average is $279.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.03 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

