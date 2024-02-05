iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,791 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,255,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.77. 42,116,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,198,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.09. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

