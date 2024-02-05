Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.
BIV stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,413. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
