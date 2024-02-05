Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,770 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,085,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,177,000 after purchasing an additional 416,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346,687 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.95. 890,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,834. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2617 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

