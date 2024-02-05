Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Buys 127,912 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 106.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,912 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,723,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,587,000 after acquiring an additional 257,963 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 644.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 102,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 88,389 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 239,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 86,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SLQD traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $49.08. 193,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,917. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1378 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

