Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 791,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 14.4% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $44,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 119,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $275,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 205,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,675. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

