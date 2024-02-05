Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Hits $0.0231

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $110.27 million and approximately $103.68 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02311124 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $103,717,652.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

