Hosking Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.33. 2,258,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,144,124. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

