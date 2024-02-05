Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.6% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.49. 988,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,483,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.99. The stock has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

