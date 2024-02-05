Critical Review: NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) vs. Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)

Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) and NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of Guangzhou Automobile Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of NFI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guangzhou Automobile Group and NFI Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guangzhou Automobile Group N/A N/A N/A $0.49 0.87 NFI Group N/A N/A N/A $0.53 16.82

Analyst Recommendations

Guangzhou Automobile Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NFI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Guangzhou Automobile Group and NFI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guangzhou Automobile Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 NFI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

NFI Group has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 226.58%. Given NFI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NFI Group is more favorable than Guangzhou Automobile Group.

Profitability

This table compares Guangzhou Automobile Group and NFI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guangzhou Automobile Group N/A N/A N/A NFI Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Guangzhou Automobile Group pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. NFI Group pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Guangzhou Automobile Group pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NFI Group pays out 102.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Guangzhou Automobile Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

NFI Group beats Guangzhou Automobile Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others. It offers large to medium sized passenger vehicles, light and heavy trucks, construction vehicles, and energy vehicles; motorcycles comprising standard motorcycles, sport bikes, scooters, etc.; and auto-parts and components, including engines, gearboxes, car seats, micro motors, shifters, electric controllers, and interior and exterior decorations. The company also provides financial investment, insurance, insurance brokerage, financial leasing, automobile credit, and other related services; and engages in the businesses of vehicle sales, logistics, international trading, second-hand vehicles, end-of-life vehicles disassembling, resources recycling, supporting services, digitalization and mobility transportation services, etc. In addition, it offers investment management services; and engages in the trade of steel. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group Co., Ltd.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses. The Aftermarket Operations segment engages in the sale of aftermarket parts for transit buses, coaches, and medium-duty/cutaway buses. In addition, the company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer brand; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis brand; motor coaches under the Plaxton and MCI brands; and low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC Specialty Vehicles brand, as well as provides aftermarket parts sales under the NFI Parts brand. NFI Group Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

