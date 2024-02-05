Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Director Purchases $14,826.00 in Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Quartermain acquired 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,826.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,402,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,544,456.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dakota Gold Trading Down 4.8 %

DC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 174,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,080. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dakota Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.