Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Director Purchases $14,826.00 in Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Quartermain acquired 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,826.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,402,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,544,456.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dakota Gold Trading Down 4.8 %
DC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 174,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,080. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.94.
Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.
Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.
