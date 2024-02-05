CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Sells $359,115.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.41, for a total transaction of $359,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $122,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CRVL stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.71. 17,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,290. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $172.50 and a 12-month high of $255.60.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,139,000 after acquiring an additional 74,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

