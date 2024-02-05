CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Sells $359,115.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.41, for a total transaction of $359,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $122,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CorVel Price Performance
Shares of CRVL stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.71. 17,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,290. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $172.50 and a 12-month high of $255.60.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.69%.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
