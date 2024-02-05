Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAP. UBS Group decreased their target price on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.46. 90,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $160.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.34.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.13). Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

