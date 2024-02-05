ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) & Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) and ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Seagen and ProtoKinetix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagen -32.61% -28.06% -20.92% ProtoKinetix N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Seagen and ProtoKinetix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagen 0 11 6 0 2.35 ProtoKinetix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Seagen presently has a consensus price target of $194.35, indicating a potential downside of 15.03%. Given Seagen’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Seagen is more favorable than ProtoKinetix.

This table compares Seagen and ProtoKinetix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagen $2.30 billion 18.66 -$610.31 million ($4.01) -57.04 ProtoKinetix N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -7.74

ProtoKinetix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seagen. Seagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProtoKinetix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Seagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ProtoKinetix shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Seagen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of ProtoKinetix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. The company also develops TIVDAK for metastatic cervical cancer and other solid tumors; Ladiratuzumab Vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 for metastatic breast cancer and solid tumors; Disitamab Vedotin, a novel HER2-targeted ADC; and SEA-TGT and SEA-CD70 for various cancer diseases. It has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Agensys, Inc.; Genmab A/S; Merck; and RemeGen, Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Seattle Genetics, Inc. and changed its name to Seagen Inc. in October 2020. Seagen Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington. As of December 14, 2023, Seagen Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pfizer Inc.

About ProtoKinetix

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases. It has a collaboration research agreement with the University of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as RJV Network, Inc. and changed its name to ProtoKinetix, Incorporated in July 2003. ProtoKinetix, Incorporated was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalton, Ohio.

