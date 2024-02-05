Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 4.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Waste Management by 30.9% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 6.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,345. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $188.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.56.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

