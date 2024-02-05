Payden & Rygel Investment Group Makes New $12.57 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 137,740 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,572,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.47. 4,200,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,560,500. The company has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

