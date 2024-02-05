Payden & Rygel Investment Group Acquires Shares of 72,640 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.43. 1,026,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,846. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $271.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

