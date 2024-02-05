Payden & Rygel Investment Group Purchases New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $246.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,354. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.78 and a 200 day moving average of $231.88. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $249.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

