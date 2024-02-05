D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $25.48 Million Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $25,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RLY traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.21. 68,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,920. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

