Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Purchases 726 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.04. 5,089,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,836,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48. The company has a market cap of $259.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

