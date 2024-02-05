JRM Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,500 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 4.8% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $79,133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.57. 2,930,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,776. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

