D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,416 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,708. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.13 and its 200-day moving average is $158.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.76.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

